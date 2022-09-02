SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft confirms new Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family plan

NewsWire
0
1

Following a leak that revealed the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family branding recently, tech giant Microsoft has made its new plan official and disclosed its pricing for select markets.

According to The Verge, the new subscription will allow Xbox Game Pass members to share with up to four other friends or family members at 21.99 euros ($21.99) per month in Ireland and 49,900 Colombian pesos ($11.25) in Colombia.

Microsoft is currently testing this new Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family plan in Ireland and Colombia, the report said.

“Currently, we are piloting this plan in Colombia and the Republic of Ireland. Future countries/regions might be added in the next months,” the tech giant was quoted as saying.

Microsoft has not announced pricing for the rest of Europe, the UK, or the US yet, but it is likely to be around $25 per month for Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family in the US, as per the report.

The tech giant is not limiting this new Game Pass plan to only family members. The only requirement for adding people to the Friends and Family plan is that they must reside in the same country.

Microsoft presently charges $9.99 per month for Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass.

Online multiplayer is not available with either membership, but for $14.99, users can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives them access to Game Pass for consoles, PCs, EA Play, and online multiplayer with Xbox Live Gold, the report said.

20220902-163605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre announces three programmes under Women in Science & Engineering

    Motorola likely working on new flagship with 200MP camera

    India at 5th spot for lowest mobile data prices worldwide: Report

    Fintech startup MetaMap raises 530 cr in new Series B funding