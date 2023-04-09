SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft disables game emulation on Xbox Series X, S

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has restricted users from running game emulations on the Xbox Series X and Series S.

According to PCMag, it has been possible for users to play classic PlayStation 2 and GameCube games on Xbox consoles despite a longstanding ban on game emulation.

Before the crackdown, anyone could access and install emulator software via direct links on the console’s Edge browser.

Now, users attempting to download emulators on an Xbox console are encountering error messages that read, “Unable to launch this game or app. The game or app you’re trying to launch violates Microsoft Store policy and is not supported”.

In response to the crackdown, a legal emulator called gamr13 tweeted: “For the past 2 years we’ve promoted legal emulation on a popular platform that people have genuinely enjoyed. It’s a true shame to see Xbox crack down on emulation for those who can’t afford Developer Mode, or don’t have the means to purchase it. This is a shot in the face”.

According to Kotaku, Microsoft’s policies legally prohibit emulations, but the corporation has historically looked the other way, the report mentioned.

“We continually evolve our mechanisms for reviewing and taking enforcement actions on content distributed to the Store to ensure alignment with our Microsoft Store Policies,” Microsoft was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has stopped its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscription platforms, which allowed users to try the service for $1 for the first month before upgrading to more expensive plans.

The trial was available for years but wasn’t always available in some markets, and it appears Microsoft is now considering new promotions for new Game Pass members, reports The Verge.

20230409-114804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Foxconn to set up manufacturing facility in Telangana

    Google purged 500K bad content in India in Dec, user complaints...

    Explained: Why obesity is linked to Covid-19 severity

    Drone makers on Cloud Nine after import ban announcement