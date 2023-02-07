SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft discontinues Authenticator app for Apple Watch

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Microsoft has ended support for its two-step verification application ‘Microsoft Authenticator’ on Apple Watch.

The tech giant blamed this decision on watchOS being “incompatible with Authenticator security features,” reports 9To5Mac.

However, the iPhone’s Authenticator application is unaffected by this change.

In December last year, the company had announced that its two-step verification application will no longer support the Apple Watch as it will discontinue the application soon.

“In the upcoming Authenticator release in January 2023 for iOS, there will be no companion app for watchOS due to it being incompatible with Authenticator security features. This means you won’t be able to install or use Authenticator on Apple Watch,” the tech giant had mentioned.

“We, therefore, recommend that you delete Authenticator from your Apple Watch. This change only impacts Apple Watch, so you will still be able to use Authenticator on your other devices,” it added.

20230207-133802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Microsoft lays off nearly 1,000 employees: Report

    Hackers hit international religious rights commission in US

    Geo-political conditions dim prospects for Samsung stock in near future

    Honda to launch 30 EVs with $40 bn investment by 2030