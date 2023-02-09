SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft Edge to get Adobe Acrobat PDF tech in March

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has announced that with the software major Adobe, it is bringing Adobe Acrobat’s PDF capabilities to more than 1.4 billion Windows users in Microsoft Edge next month.

The announcement is part of an ongoing Adobe and Microsoft initiative to transform digital work and life by bringing Adobe’s industry-leading PDF, e-signature and document automation tools directly to Microsoft users, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

“Together, the two companies are updating the PDF experience and value users have come to expect in Microsoft Edge by powering the built-in PDF reader with the Adobe Acrobat PDF engine.”

This will provide users a better PDF experience including more accurate colours and graphics, improved performance, strong security for PDF handling and greater accessibility, as well as better text selection and read-aloud narration, which will all be available free of cost.

However, users who want more advanced digital document features, such as the ability to edit text and images, convert PDFs to other file formats and more, can purchase an Acrobat subscription.

Moreover, Microsoft Edge users with existing Adobe Acrobat subscriptions can use the Acrobat extension inside Edge at no extra cost.

“Adobe’s PDF technology in Microsoft Edge means users will have fast and secure access to critical digital document capabilities,” said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President, Modern Work & Business Applications, Microsoft.

The tech giant also mentioned that users across the world interact with trillions of PDF files across web, mobile and desktop.

“With Adobe Acrobat capabilities powering the PDF experience in Edge, Windows 10 and Windows 11 users can use Adobe’s best-in-class PDF capabilities within the Microsoft Edge web browser, without the need to download or switch to a separate application,” it added.

20230209-114604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    iOS 16.2 to let users report unintentional Emergency SOS activations

    Apple likely to launch new iPhone SE models in 2022, 2023

    Premium smartphone ASP reaches record high at $780, Apple leads

    Indo-Finnish Virtual Network Centre on Quantum Computing to come up