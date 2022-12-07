SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft enters 10-yr deal with Nintendo for ‘CoD’ games

Microsoft has entered a 10-year agreement with Japanese gaming giant Nintendo to bring ‘Call Of Duty’ (CoD) games on Nintendo consoles if the Activision Blizzard acquisition closes.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to @Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King.

“Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people, however they choose to play,” he added.

Spencer also mentioned that “Microsoft has committed to continue to offer Call of Duty on @Steam simultaneously to Xbox”.

Earlier this week, Microsoft president Brad Smith had confirmed that Microsoft offered a 10-year contract to Sony to make future CoD games available on PlayStation.

Smith noted that “Sony has emerged as the loudest objector” to Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition and “it’s as excited about this deal as Blockbuster was about the rise of Netflix”.

