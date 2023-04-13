INDIASCI-TECH

Microsoft fixes Windows zero-day bug exploited in ransomware attacks: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has fixed a zero-day vulnerability affecting all supported versions of Windows, which experts say hackers exploited to launch ransomware attacks, a new report said on Thursday.

In February, researchers discovered an attack using a zero-day vulnerability in the Microsoft Common Log File System (CLFS). A cybercriminal group used an exploit developed for different versions and builds of Windows OS, including Windows 11 and attempted to deploy a Nokoyawa ransomware attack, according to the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky.

Microsoft assigned ‘CVE-2023-28252’ to the discovered zero-day bug.

Attackers used the CVE-2023-28252 vulnerability to elevate privileges and steal credentials from the Security Account Manager (SAM) database.

While most of the vulnerabilities are used by APTs (Advanced Persistent Threat), the researchers stated that this one turned out to be exploited for cybercrime purposes by a sophisticated group that carries out ransomware attacks.

“Cybercrime groups are becoming increasingly more sophisticated using zero-day exploits in their attacks. Previously it was primarily a tool of APTs, but now cybercriminals have the resources to acquire zero-days and routinely use them in attacks,” said Boris Larin, Lead Security Researcher with the Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT).

“It’s very important for businesses to download the latest patch from Microsoft as soon as possible, and use other methods of protection, such as EDR solutions,” he added.

Moreover, the report said that the hackers also attempted to execute similar elevation of privilege exploits in attacks on different small and medium-sized businesses in the Middle East and North America, and previously in Asia regions.

The researchers said they saw at least five different exploits of this kind, which were used in attacks on retail and wholesale, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, software development and other industries.

20230413-185801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Parliament building to have modern facilities, spacious chambers

    Cleric gets life sentence for raping woman cop

    Book Punjab CM over Moosewala’s killing: Sirsa

    Udaipur court transfers Kanhaiya Lal murder case to NIA