SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft increases Bing AI’s chat limits to 120 per day

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Microsoft has increased conversation limits on Bing AI to 10 chats per session and 120 total chats per day.

Earlier, these conversations were limited to 6 chat turns per session and a total of 100 per day.

Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, Yusuf Mehdi, tweeted on Wednesday: “Bing Chat moving today to 10 chats per session / 120 total per day.”

“Engineering making steady progress with quality of experience giving us confidence to expand the testing. Let us know how it’s working for you!”

Last month, the tech giant had implemented limits of 5 chat turns per session and a total of 50 per day on Bing AI.

This decision came as Bing AI went haywire for some users during the chat sessions.

ChatGPT-driven Bing search engine triggered a shockwave after it told a reporter of The New York Times that it loved him, confessed its destructive desires and said it “wanted to be alive”, leaving the reporter “deeply unsettled.”

However, later, the company had increased the limitations to 6 chats per session and a total of 60 per day.

After a few days of the announcement, Mikhail Parakhin, the head of web services at Microsoft, announced that total chats have been increased to a total of 100 per day.

20230309-091009

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Stiffness of arteries could indicate severe Covid risk: Study

    Dimensity 9000-powered smartphone likely to launch in Feb 2022

    Qualcomm may launch ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’ chip in Oct

    Meta COO Sandberg ‘threatened’ UK outlet from publishing story on her...