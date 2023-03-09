Tech giant Microsoft has increased conversation limits on Bing AI to 10 chats per session and 120 total chats per day.

Earlier, these conversations were limited to 6 chat turns per session and a total of 100 per day.

Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, Yusuf Mehdi, tweeted on Wednesday: “Bing Chat moving today to 10 chats per session / 120 total per day.”

“Engineering making steady progress with quality of experience giving us confidence to expand the testing. Let us know how it’s working for you!”

Last month, the tech giant had implemented limits of 5 chat turns per session and a total of 50 per day on Bing AI.

This decision came as Bing AI went haywire for some users during the chat sessions.

ChatGPT-driven Bing search engine triggered a shockwave after it told a reporter of The New York Times that it loved him, confessed its destructive desires and said it “wanted to be alive”, leaving the reporter “deeply unsettled.”

However, later, the company had increased the limitations to 6 chats per session and a total of 60 per day.

After a few days of the announcement, Mikhail Parakhin, the head of web services at Microsoft, announced that total chats have been increased to a total of 100 per day.

20230309-091009