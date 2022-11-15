INDIASCI-TECH

Microsoft India announces pre-orders of new Surface devices

Microsoft on Tuesday announced the pre-orders for new Surface products — Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 — in India.

Surface Laptop 5 is priced at Rs 1,07,999, and Surface Pro 9 is priced at Rs 1,05,999, The two devices are available across online and offline stores, according to an official report.

“We are pleased to bring the new Surface devices to India, expanding our portfolio for Windows 11. For the past ten years, Surface has challenged the convention of the PC through innovative form factors and new interaction models that transformed what the industry expects from a laptop, desktop, tablet, and mobile productivity device,” Irina Ghose, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

Surface Pro 9 features the edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a wide range of colours.

It comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, which offers incredible power and performance, also makes it ready for real-world multi-tasking, full desktop productivity, and intense workloads, with up to 50 per cent more performance than Surface Pro 8, said the report.

Moreover, Surface Laptop 5 is powered by the latest Intel Evo platform, which makes it over 50 per cent more powerful than its predecessor.

It is sleek and elegant, and also provides all-day battery life.

