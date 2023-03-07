SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft introduces AI-powered ‘Dynamics 365 Copilot’

Tech giant Microsoft has announced the “next generation” of AI product updates across its business applications portfolio, including the launch of the new “Dynamics 365 Copilot”, to provide interactive, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistance across all business functions.

With Dynamics 365 Copilot, organisations can provide their workers with AI tools built for sales, service, marketing, operations and supply chain roles, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Monday.

According to the tech giant’s recent survey on business trends, about 9 out of 10 workers hope to use AI to reduce repetitive tasks in their jobs.

To automate “tedious” tasks and open up the workforce’s full creative potential, Dynamics 365 Copilot makes use of recent developments in generative AI.

“Dynamics 365 Copilot puts Customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) to work for business users to accelerate their pace of innovation and improve business outcomes in every line of business,” it added.

For instance, Copilot in “Dynamics 365 Sales and Viva Sales” helps sellers to reduce the time they spend on “clerical” tasks.

On the other hand, Copilot in “Dynamics 365 Customer Insights” and “Dynamics 365 Marketing” allows marketers to simplify their workflow in data exploration, audience segmentation and content creation.

“Dynamics 365 Copilot brings the latest AI breakthroughs to every line of business, improving customer experience, employee experience and operational efficiency,” the tech giant said.

20230307-091005

