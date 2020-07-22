Microsoft introduces ‘Customer Voice’ service in Dynamics 365

San Francisco, July 22 (IANS) In a bid to help organizations listen, understand and respond to customers quickly in social distancing times, Microsoft has introduced a Customer Voice service in Dynamics 365.

Customer Voice is an enterprise-grade feedback management solution to capture and incorporate real-time feedback into a unified view of customers and drive action in the moments that matter.

According to the company, Customer Voice brings out-of-the-box integration into everyday applications and workflows, and?ready-to-use templates to enable a fast response to customers’ needs at the right time, and in the right place.

“For retailers, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Connected Store will soon offer store traffic and curbside queue as features, increasing shopper safety as stores reopen in accordance to regulations,” the company said during its virtual ‘Inspire 2020’ event on Tuesday.

These capabilities will help retailers remain below capacity limits and design stores so customers can maintain a safe distance, as well as helps to improve the curbside order experience by signaling the arrival of vehicles as they approach the store.

The company also announced new capabilities for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection as digital transaction volumes have skyrocketed during the crisis and, along with it, a surge in fraud.

“We are announcing new capabilities for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Fraud Protection to help protect retailers, public sector entities, credit issuers, and their customers,” said Alysa Taylor, Corporate Vice President, Business Applications & Industry.

Account Protection will help protect online revenue and reputation by counteracting fraudulent account access, fake account creation and account takeover, and safeguarding user accounts from abuse and fraud.

“Innovation across Dynamics 365 applications including Customer Voice, Connected Store and Fraud Protection are focused on making sure we’re helping customers weather the current crisis while also setting them up for future agility and resilience,” said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner.

–IANS

na/