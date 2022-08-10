Tech giant Microsoft on Wednesday partnered with the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and Capacity Building Commission (CBC) to enhance the functional computer literacy of nearly 2.5 million civil servants of the Central government.

The project — Capacity Building by MSDE in Microsoft Digital Productivity Skills — will digitally empower them to provide efficient and effective citizen-centric services to the vulnerable and underprivileged sections of society.

“Through this programme, we are aiming to empower central government employees on key digital skills and amplify the vision of Digital India,” Ashutosh Chadha, Group Head and Director, Government Affairs, Microsoft India

“This initiative will not only drive more productivity but will also enable ease of doing business with more digital solutions,” Chadha added.

Within the project, the training will include job roles such as Section Officers, Assistant Section Officers, Clerks, Upper Division Clerks, Lower Division Clerks, Under Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries, and equivalent officers at senior, junior and supporting levels in the central government entities.

CBC has undertaken the capacity-building plans for the ministries of Defence, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Expenditure, Finance, Social Justice, Civil Aviation, Ports and Shipping, and Labour.

As part of the collaboration, Microsoft will develop an online, self-paced learning course on Microsoft Office 365 digital productivity suite offerings for MSDE, enabling MSDE to provide digital skills training to the officials in central government ministries and departments.

The courses will be created under two categories — Beginners and Advanced courses of 12 hours duration each — and the learners would be enabled with access to Advanced course after receiving the certificate of completion in the Beginners course.

“Our aim is to develop citizen-friendly and business-friendly policies. Technology has become an integral part of our everyday lives, Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint are now an essential component of our work life,” Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, MSDE, said in a statement.

“Therefore, it is imperative that our workforce is trained in these programmes, and I am certain that with this alliance, we will be able to make Mission Karmayogi, a successful scheme,” Aggarwal added.

