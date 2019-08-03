Microsoft joins Samsung to herald new mobile computing era

New York, Aug 8 (IANS) Heralding a new 5G era of mobile computing, Samsung has launched Galaxy Book S for $999 that harnesses the mobility and connectivity of a smartphone and the powerful productivity of a PC, thanks to Microsoft.

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft and Qualcomm, the 13.3-inch device offers Gigabit LTE connectivity, Windows 10 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx compute platform.

Galaxy Book S will be available in two shades — Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray — beginning this fall in select markets.

According to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the aim was to empower people when it comes to multi-device productivity and “Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Book S are such devices of the future”.

“This is just the beginning. We are very excited about this partnership to bring mobile computing to the users,” Nadella told a packed house at the Samsung event here late Wednesday.

The partnership brings Microsoft’s best-in-class productivity apps and services to the new Samsung Galaxy Note10 phones.

Natively integrated with OneDrive and Outlook, and with access to phone, Word, Excel and PowerPoint apps, the Galaxy Note10 phones will help users get more done right out of the box.

Galaxy Book S features touch-to-wake capabilities for instant access. The display comes with a 10-point multi-touch, allowing you to scroll, zoom and control the device, with a touch of a finger.

“Galaxy Book S combines the best mobility features Samsung has to offer with Microsoft’s leading productivity solutions and Qualcomm Technologies’ performance capabilities to deliver the best mobile productivity experience,” said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.

Built with a premium anodized aluminum frame on the top and base, Galaxy Book S is protected against hazards that can typically damage a laptop and strengthened by the anodization process on the outer layer.

The device has Snapdragon 8cx — world’s first 7 nanometer PC platform created for mobile computing by Qualcomm.

The Snapdragon 8cx elevates Galaxy Book S above the Galaxy Book 2, with 40 per cent greater CPU performance, 80 per cent greater graphics performance and added memory bandwidth.

The Snapdragon 8cx — purposefully designed to be fan-less — also ensures that your laptop will remain cool no matter how hard you’re working.

“The Snapdragon 8cx chipset ushers in a new era of always on, always connected devices that empower you to work, multitask and play with ease almost anywhere,” said Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated.

The Galaxy Book S claims to have a long-lasting battery life that can power up to 23 hours of continuous video playback with only one charge.

Galaxy Book S also features up to 1TB of expandable storage.

