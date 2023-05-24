SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft launches Azure AI Studio for developers to create their own AI ‘copilots’

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has launched Azure AI Studio, a new capability within the Azure OpenAI Service that allows customers to combine OpenAI chatbots with their own data — either text or images, so they can build a chat assistant or another type of app.

“We’re excited to share our new Azure AI Studio. With just a few clicks, developers can now ground powerful conversational AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GPT-4, on their own data,” Microsoft said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

According to Microsoft, a “copilot” is an AI-powered chatbot that generates text or images to help with tasks like writing a sales pitch or generating presentation slides.

Bing Chat is one of several such apps developed by the company.

The copilot-building process in Azure AI Studio begins with the selection of a generative AI model such as GPT-4.

The copilot is then given a “meta-prompt,” which is a basic description of the copilot’s role and how it should function.

Moreover, with Azure OpenAI Service on your data, coming to public preview, and Azure Cognitive Search, the company said employees, customers, and partners can discover information buried in the volumes of data, text, and images using natural language-based app interfaces.

The tech giant mentioned that the Azure OpenAI Service is already benefitting more than 4,500 companies, including Coursera, Grammarly, Volvo and IKEA.

20230524-112805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Microsoft takes control of websites used by China-backed hackers

    New Galaxy Watch 4 update adds dual-SIM support, more features

    Crypto exchange Coinbase faces cyberattack, employee targeted

    Twitter’s new policy to hide tweets with false information during crisis