Microsoft launches new AI Skills initiative to help people learn AI

Microsoft has launched a new AI Skills Initiative to help people and communities worldwide learn how to harness the power of artificial intelligence.

The initiative will include new, free coursework developed with LinkedIn, including the first Professional Certificate on Generative AI in the online learning market, a new open global grant challenge in coordination with data.org to uncover new ways of training workers on generative AI and greater access to free digital learning events and resources for everyone to improve their AI fluency, according to the company.

Under the Professional Certificate on Generative AI coursework, workers will learn introductory concepts of AI, including a look at responsible AI frameworks, and receive a Career Essentials certificate when they pass the assessment.

“This Professional Certificate on Generative AI is currently available in English and will launch in Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Simplified Chinese, and Japanese over the coming months on LinkedIn Learning,” Microsoft said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Moreover, the tech giant is also launching a trainer toolkit for teachers, trainers, and facilitators, which will provide skilling resources and training to local communities.

The toolkit will include downloadable, bite-sized content for trainers, including a new AI course built for educators by Microsoft Education and content on the practical uses of AI, the company said.

“AI offers perhaps even more potential for the good of humanity than any invention that has preceded it,” said Microsoft’s President and Vice Chair Brad Smith.

Additionally, the company is releasing the Microsoft Learn AI Skills Challenge, a free technical training challenge to learn essential AI skills with Microsoft products and services, beginning on July 17.

