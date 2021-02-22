Microsoft on Monday launched the Surface Pro 7+ detachable tablet computer in the Indian market at a starting at Rs 83,999.

According to the company, Surface Pro 7+ is purpose-built with the needs of our business and education customers in mind. This next generation of Surface Pro stays true to its ethos – delivering on top customer-requested updates while maintaining the same iconic design so customers can continue to leverage their existing investments.

“Across industries, the shift to remote and hybrid working environments has been a tipping point to redefine the future of how we work, learn and collaborate. Today, we are pleased to share the next step in our journey to support our business and education customers with the introduction of Surface Pro 7+ for Business and Surface Hub 2S 85-inch,” Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

Surface Pro 7+ comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, 2.1 times faster performance, and longer battery life of up to 15 hours.

Available in two colors, Black and Platinum, the device aims to offer the versatility people need to work wherever, whenever they want.

In addition, with both USB-A and USB-C ports, Surface Pro 7+ offers the adaptability to dock into external displays and leverage the needed peripherals for a full workstation setup.

The device integrates front and rear-facing cameras with 1080p full HD video along with Dolby Atmos speakers and dual far-field Studio Microphones so people can be seen and heard.

Surface Pro 7+ comes with a lightweight, sustainable commercial packaging that is 23 per cent lighter than the previous generation and made from 99 per cent natural fiber-based material, of which 64 per cent is post-consumer recycled content.

In addition, for the first time, Surface Pro 7+ will ship with Windows Enhanced Hardware Security features enabled out of the box.

The company also announced that Surface Hub 2S 85-inch will be available for customers in India from March 3 at Rs 21,44,999.

Surface Hub 2S, the 85-inch aims to allow customers to take advantage of the Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise configurations, enabling them to run all of their business-critical applications utilizing the massive 4K PixelSense touch and ink enabled screen, Microsoft Teams certified audio and video, and an array of onboard sensors. –IANS

