SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft launches voice chat feature to AI-powered Bing Chat

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has launched a new ‘voice chat’ feature to its AI-powered Bing Chat on the desktop, which will let users talk to the AI chatbot by clicking on the microphone icon in the Bing Chat box.

Currently, the voice chat feature supports five languages — English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin.

The company said it will add more languages soon.

“We currently support English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin, with more languages on the way. Try asking Bing Chat — How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?,” Microsoft said in a blogpost on Friday.

Moreover, the company said that Bing Chat also supports text-to-speech answers, which will respond to your questions in its own voice.

“Using voice input, ask Bing Chat — What’s the toughest tongue twister you know?” the company said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has again increased Bing Chat’s turn limit to 30 chats per session and 300 chats per day.

“Good news, we’ve increased Bing Chat turn limits again to 30 per conversation and 300 per day,” Microsoft CVP of Search & AI, Jordi Ribas tweeted.

Over the past couple of months, the company has gradually increased the chatbot’s limit to enhance its usability.

20230610-144204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tech-driven budget focuses on strategic growth: Nasscom

    Musk recalls billionaire who once said Tesla would fail

    After 22 years, scientists have fully sequenced human genome

    When are girls and boys most vulnerable to social media?