Microsoft logs $33.7 bn revenue in Q4, new fiscal year record

San Francisco, July 19 (IANS) Driven by growth in its Cloud and Surface laptop segments, Microsoft has posted revenue of $33.7 billion and net income of $13.2 billion for its fourth quarter that ended on June 30.

For its entire fiscal year 2019, Microsoft reported revenue of $125.8 billion which increased 14 per cent and $39.2 billion net income – setting a new record fiscal year for the company.

“It was a record fiscal year for Microsoft, a result of our deep partnerships with leading companies in every industry,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.

“Every day we work alongside our customers to help them build their own digital capability – innovating with them, creating new businesses with them, and earning their trust,” he said in a statement late on Thursday.

Microsoft that continues to be valued as a $1 trillion company returned $7.7 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

“Q4 commercial cloud revenue increased 39 per cent year-over-year to $11 billion, driving our strongest commercial quarter ever,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $11 billion and increased 14 per cent.

Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 14 per cent driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 31 per cent.

Microsoft Office 365 now has a base of 34.8 million subscribers.

“LinkedIn revenue increased 25 per cent, with record levels of engagement highlighted by LinkedIn sessions growth of 22 per cent,” said the company.

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $11.4 billion and increased 19 per cent, driven by Azure revenue growth of 64 per cent.

“The commitment to our customers’ success is resulting in larger, multi-year commercial cloud agreements and growing momentum across every layer of our technology stack,” said Nadella.

Revenue in personal computing was $11.3 billion and increased four per cent. Surface revenue was up by 14 per cent in the fourth quarter.

Gaming revenue, however, declined 10 per cent, with Xbox software and services revenue down three per cent.

–IANS

na/mag/