SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft makes Excel’s formulas easier

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it is making formulas easier in its spreadsheet service Excel with new features.

The new features are designed to help save users’ time and make them learn more about Excel formulas, the tech giant said in a blogpost.

The company introduced five new features in Excel for the web which include– ‘Formula Suggestions’, ‘Formula by Example’, ‘Suggested Links’, the ability to add a search bar in the queries pane and the ‘IMAGE Function’.

With the Formula Suggestions feature, when a user types the ” sign in a cell or the formula bar, Excel will automatically suggest the best formula based on contextual insights from the data.

Whereas, with the ‘Formula by Example’ feature, the spreadsheet will now suggest users to fill the entire column with a formula in case it identifies a pattern when users are performing manual and repetitive data entry in a column.

The tech giant also introduced four new features in Excel for Windows– the ability to add a keyboard shortcut to open the power query editor, create nested power query data types (Insiders), add get data from dynamic arrays (Insiders), and ‘IMAGE Function’.

Users can now press Alt + F12 (Win32) or Option + F12 (Mac) to open the Power Query Editor quickly.

Whereas, with the ability to create nested power query data types, users can now organise their data even better by creating nested data types. This feature is currently rolling out to Insiders users for Windows.

Microsoft is also rolling out the ‘IMAGE Function’ feature for Mac which allows users to insert images into cells from a source location, along with the alternative text.

20221228-161402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple Watch can help detect silent heart disease, reveals study

    Google Chat will soon allow users to schedule ‘Do Not Disturb’

    Snapdeal co-founders to take home Rs 5 cr each in salary...

    ‘87% of Indians worried about how organisations use their personal data’