SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft may bring Tabs feature to Notepad app on Windows 11

NewsWire
0
0

A Microsoft employee seems to have accidentally announced that the Tabs feature is coming to Windows 11’s Notepad app.

According to Windows Central, a screenshot of Notepad’s internal version was released online, showing the app’s new tabs interface.

However, the screenshot was spotted in a now deleted tweet by a Microsoft employee, which mentioned the tabs feature.

On the screenshot, a confidential warning states, “Don’t discuss features or take screenshots”.

Earlier this year, Microsoft added tabs to File Explorer on Windows 11 after feedback from Insiders who were requesting it for years, according to the report.

Using this feature, users can open multiple folders or directories under one window, just like they can open multiple web pages simultaneously when using a web browser.

Similarly to File Explorer (and most other apps with tabs), the tabs themselves appear along the top of the app, enabling users to open multiple .txt files simultaneously.

The new version of Notepad is likely to be announced in the next handful of weeks for Windows Insiders in preview, the report added.

Earlier this month, Microsoft rolled out an update to the Snipping tool for Windows 11 to Insiders in the Dev Channel, which includes a built-in screen recorder tool.

Snipping Tool has always made it fast and easy to capture and share content from the PC, and now with screen recording built-in, the company is expanding these capabilities to even more types of content, Microsoft said in a blogpost.

20221225-125204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung unveils Galaxy Book2 Pro laptops with 1080p webcams

    Zuckerberg announces Communities, 32-person video calling on WhatsApp

    EU to trace crypto assets to prevent money laundering, terror financing

    Global hardcopy peripheral market declines to 22 mn units in Q2