SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft may build ‘super app’ to fight Apple & Google

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Microsoft will reportedly build an all-in-one ‘super app’ to compete with Apple and Google mobile dominance.

The application might combine shopping, messaging, web search, news and other services all in one place, reports AppleInsider.

Executives at Microsoft believe that the application will help to grow both Bing search and their advertising business.

The tech giant aspires to emulate companies such as Tencent, which has all-in-one applications like WeChat.

It is still unclear whether the company will ever release such an application. Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had introduced ‘polls’ that offer users a way to create polls right away with the Microsoft Forms app, making meetings more engaging in Teams.

To post a poll in a Teams channel or get instant feedback in a chat pane, go to the channel or chat you want to include a poll in, then at the bottom of your Teams window, select Forms, then add your question – and – Answer options.

20221207-100003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Cloud infrastructure spending to reach $90 bn in 2022: IDC

    How a common sunscreen ingredient damages coral reefs

    iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max likely to feature enhanced A15 chipset

    Apple CEO ignores questions on protests in China