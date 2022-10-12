Microsoft and Meta have partnered to deliver immersive experiences in VR. This collaboration will bring Teams and Microsoft’s other productive tools to VR headset, and Meta gets a partner in its grand metaverse plan.

Mesh for Teams builds on years of research and Microsoft Cloud innovation, from Azure Digital Twins to Dynamics 365 Remote Assist and Teams video meetings, said the company.

“Mesh for Teams with Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 devices will enable people to connect and collaborate as though they are together in person”, it added.

Microsoft brings its services — Teams, Office, Windows and Xbox Cloud Gaming — to Meta’s Quest VR headsets.

The company claims to provide Windows 365 on Meta Quest devices in the future, that will help to stream a Windows Cloud PC.

Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 will be supported by Microsoft Intune and Azure Active Directory, giving IT administrators the confidence to provision these devices for users with a Quest for Business subscription from Meta.

In order to enable gamers to stream high-quality Xbox games to smartphones, tablets, PCs, some smart TVs and the Meta Quest platform, Microsoft and Meta are looking into ways to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to the store.

20221012-165403