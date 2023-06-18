SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft no longer making new Xbox One games

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft is no longer making new games for Xbox One consoles.

Microsoft’s game studio chief Matt Booty told Axios, “We’ve moved on to Gen 9,” referring to the current cycle of hardware.

Booty said that no internal teams are now working on games for the older generation consoles rather than the support for ongoing games like Minecraft.

He also pointed out that Xbox One Gen 8 users can play Gen 9 Microsoft games via the tech giant’s streaming cloud technology.

“That’s how we’re going to maintain support,” Booty said.

In April this year, the company had restricted users from running game emulations on the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Meanwhile, last month, the company had introduced the Xbox Game Pass’s new Friend Referral programme, which lets Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members give up to five friends a free 14-day PC Game Pass trial.

However, the invited friends must be new to Game Pass to redeem the free trial.

20230618-140607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    iDEX-DIO signs 250th contract under Mission DefSpace

    All legacy Blue badges will be removed soon: Elon Musk

    India saw 6% decline in hiring in Oct amid funding winter:...

    Woman-led edtech unicorn Guild lays off 172 employees