SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft offers 10-year deal on new ‘CoD’ games to Sony

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has offered a 10-year contract to Sony to make future ‘Call of Duty’ (CoD) games available on PlayStation, if its proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition goes ahead.

Microsoft president Brad Smith confirmed the deal in an op-ed on Monday, reports The Verge.

Smith noted that “Sony has emerged as the loudest objector” to Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition and “it’s as excited about this deal as Blockbuster was about the rise of Netflix”.

“We’ve offered Sony a 10-year contract to make each new ‘Call of Duty’ release available on PlayStation the same day it comes to Xbox.

“We’re open to providing the same commitment to other platforms and making it legally enforceable by regulators in the US, UK and European Union,” he added.

Last month, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer had announced plans to keep the ‘CoD’ game on PlayStation forever.

In September, Microsoft had said it would keep the popular game on the PlayStation for “several more years”.

20221206-132404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Successful launch of OneWeb’s satellites, ISRO’s birthday present to Sunil Bharti...

    Tesla recalls over 575K vehicles due to Boombox features

    Apple unveils MacBook Air powered by new M2 chip

    Snapchat’s parent company onboards US Secret Service head