Microsoft pausing all optional non-security releases for Windows

San Francisco, March 25 (IANS) In a bid to focus on security updates, Microsoft is pausing all optional non-security releases for supported versions of Windows and its server products.

The tech giant is particularly suspending C and D updates, which are usually released during the third and fourth week of each month, respectively.

These include non-security improvements and fixes. But the changes don’t go into effect until May, so we can still expect a few last optional non-security releases next month, Engadget reported on Wednesday.

The company will also delay the scheduled end of service date for the Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10 from April 14 to October 13.

“We have been evaluating the public health situation, and we understand this is impacting our customers,” Microsoft was quoted as saying in the Engadget report.

–IANS

ksc/rs