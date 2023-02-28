SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft PC Game Pass now available in 40 new countries

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that the preview of PC Game Pass is now available in 40 new countries.

“Beginning on February 28, gamers in these new markets can sign up for the PC Game Pass Preview program giving them immediate access to a library of hundreds of high-quality PC games on Windows, including new Xbox Game Studios releases on day one, iconic Bethesda games, an EA Play membership, and member-only benefits in Riot Games,” said Microsoft.

In India, Microsoft launched the Xbox Game Pass service for PC in 2019 at a price of Rs 50 per month.

Moreover, last year, the tech giant dropped the price of the Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Live Gold membership in India.

The prices have dropped by almost 28 per cent from the original rates, and have been introduced according to the Indian market to gather more customers.

Further, the company mentioned that the PC Game Pass library adds new games all the time, and more great games from Xbox and Bethesda are coming to PC Game Pass soon.

Minecraft Legends, an action-strategy game, will be released on April 18 and Redfall, Arkane Austin’s story-driven first-person shooter, will be released on May 2, with more games to follow.

In the coming months, PC Game Pass will launch in these countries for all players to experience, meaning that Game Pass community members from 86 countries around the world can play hundreds of games together with their friends and family.

