BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Microsoft posts double-digit growth, Azure Cloud biz soars

NewsWire
0
1

Riding once again on its Azure Cloud business, Microsoft has posted double-digit growth in its third quarter that ended on March 31, posting a revenue of $49.4 billion and net income of $16.7 billion.

Revenue was up 18 per cent, and profit jumped 8 per cent (year-over-year).

“Going forward, digital technology will be the key input that powers the world’s economic output,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft.

“Across the tech stack, we are expanding our opportunity and taking share as we help customers differentiate, build resilience, and do more with less,” he said in a statement late on Tuesday.

It was a record third quarter, driven by the continued strength of the Microsoft Cloud, which surpassed $23 billion in revenue, up by 32 per cent year-over-year.

“The number of $100 million-plus Azure deals more than doubled year over year, and we are seeing consumption growth across every industry, customer segment, and geography,” informed Nadella.

LinkedIn revenue increased 34 per cent while revenue in personal computing was $14.5 billion, up 11 per cent. Surface sales increased 13 per cent in the March quarter.

Nadella said that more than 100 million PCs have been shipped in each of the last eight quarters and Windows continues to take share.

“With Windows 11, we continue to see the highest quality scores of any version of the operating system,” he told the analysts.

20220427-101603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cement demand recovery continues post second wave: Report

    J.B. Mohapatra appointed new CBDT Chairman

    Risk-reward for India steel far inferior to a year ago: Jefferies

    IOB closes Q1 with Rs 327 crore net profit