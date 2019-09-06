Microsoft releases new update warning to fix Windows 10

San Francisco, Sep 13 (IANS) Microsoft has released an update to fix the CPU spiking search problem picked up by Windows latest KB4515384 update which was causing issues with the start menu.

“Typical Microsoft, fixes the CPU usage by completely breaking search so it can not even be used,” Forbes.com quoted one affected user on Thursday.

“This update again introduces the same problem as the previous update,” wrote another on Microsoft’s Feedback Hub.

Windows 10 KB4515384 was released on September 10 and the update is downloaded in the background automatically.

More than 50 per cent of all PCs are now running Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 operating system (OS), which comes after over four years of its release.

The operating system was installed on over 75 million PCs in its first four weeks and passed 110 million devices after 10 weeks.

Windows 10 OS had 48.86 per cent market share in July and gained 2.13 percentage points to hit 50.99 per cent in August. However, growth has been slow ever since the Windows 10 free upgrade expired in July 2016.

