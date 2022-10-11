INDIASCI-TECH

Microsoft reveals dedicated Xbox game streaming device

Phil Spencer, Microsofts head of Xbox, has revealed a dedicated Xbox game streaming device on Twitter.

On Spencer’s tweet, the device can be seen on the top of his shelf in the Microsoft office space.

It is a small white box with an Xbox Series S-like design that is intended for playing Xbox games over the company’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

As per The Verge, the company first announced to plan an Xbox streaming device last year and it is still working on this streaming console, codenamed Keystone.,

Keystone will be more like a box or puck-like device that attaches to monitors and TVs.

The device is expected to include access to media apps like Netflix and a lightweight user interface (UI) to play Xbox games.

“Now what did we say about putting old prototypes on your shelf boss”, the Xbox account replied to Spencer’s tweet.

Earlier, Microsoft rolled out new experiments to create a more personalised home screen experience for Xbox users.

It was focused on making it faster and easier for users to play the games they love and find their next favourite game.

