Microsoft reveals new Edge browser logo

San Francisco, Nov 3 (IANS) Microsoft has just revealed a new Edge browser logo that looks somewhat different from Internet Explorer, but has a lot of similarity with Mozilla Firefox.

The new Edge logo, which looks like a wave, was discovered as part of a treasure/easter egg hunt game from Microsoft. It is likely to go live once its shipped to public.

Microsoft launched Chromium-based Edge beta for Windows 10, 7, 8/8.1 and macOS in August. But it is not known when the final version of the Edge Chromium browser browser will be out.

Microsoft is holding its Ignite conference in Orlando next week, and given the new logo reveal, it is likely the company will announce a release date very soon, The Verge reported.

Microsoft has launched a Bug Bounty Programme for Chromium Edge in which the company has invited cybersecurity experts from across the world to identify vulnerabilities in the Chromium Edge browser, with rewards ranging from $1,000 to $30,000, according to a report in Digital Trends in August.

–IANS

gb/rtp