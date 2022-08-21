SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft reveals why playing Janet Jackson’s mega-hit song crashes laptops

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Microsoft has explained why playing the mega-hit music video for popular US-based singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” would crash certain models of laptops.

According to Raymond Chen, Senior Software Engineer, they discovered something bizarre. Playing the music video on one laptop caused a laptop sitting nearby to crash, even though that other laptop was not playing the video.

“It turns out that the song contained one of the natural resonant frequencies for the model of 5400 rpm laptop hard drives that they and other manufacturers used,” Chen said.

“The manufacturer worked around the problem by adding a custom filter in the audio pipeline that detected and removed the offending frequencies during audio playback,” he added.

Chen mentioned that he is sure “they put a digital version of a ‘Do not remove’ sticker on that audio filter.

The mega-hit “Rhythm Nation” was released as the second single from Jackson’s fourth studio album, Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation 1814” in the year 1989.

The accompanying music video for “Rhythm Nation” was directed by Dominic Sena and choreographed by Jackson and then-unknown Anthony Thomas.

20220821-152403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PwC India to acquire Venerate Solutions to boost advisory business

    Twitter to put a label on phone numbers of verified user...

    Now book your doctor’s appointment via Google Search

    HMD Global set to meet growing demand in India amid chip...