Microsoft has announced that an early preview of its AI-powered Windows Copilot personal assistant is now available to Windows 11 Dev Channel Insiders.

During this year’s Build conference, Microsoft announced Windows Copilot, claiming it would provide customers with “centralised AI assistance”.

“In today’s flight, we are offering an early look of Windows Copilot to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel via a controlled feature rollout. This first preview focuses on our integrated UI experience, with additional functionality coming down the road in future previews,” Microsoft said in a blogpost on Thursday.

To get started, users will need to click a taskbar button or use the WIN + C keyboard shortcut to launch Windows Copilot.

The Windows Copilot panel will remain pinned to the side of the screen while users operate other apps, allowing them to access it whenever they need it.

With Windows 11 Copilot, users will be able to issue commands and have the AI automatically modify settings or perform actions in the operating system.

Some example commands include — change to dark mode, turn on do not disturb, take a screenshot, summarise this website (active tab in Microsoft Edge), write a story about a dog who lives on the moon, and make me a picture of fishpond with lily pads.

Windows Copilot currently provides a limited set of Windows settings plugins, however, it does not currently support third-party plugins.

Based on feedback from Windows Insiders, Microsoft intends to add more features and improve the Windows Copilot experience.

To use Copilot, the company said that users must have Windows Build 23493 or higher in the Dev Channel, and Microsoft Edge version 115.0.1901.150 or higher.

