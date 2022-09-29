INDIASCI-TECH

Microsoft rolls out new Outlook for Windows for Office Insiders

Microsoft has announced that the new Outlook for Windows is being rolled out to the entire Office Insider community that will make the desktop email more like the web version.

The new Outlook for Windows is designed to provide a contemporary yet familiar Outlook experience that helps to improve personal productivity and email organisation for users.

Margie Clinton, Group Product Manager for Outlook said that members of the Office Insiders community on Current Channel (Preview) will begin to have access and be able to explore new Outlook for Windows as we roll it out to the community.

“In the coming weeks, this experience will also be made available for Windows Insiders using a similar toggle within the Windows Mail app,” Clinton said in a statement.

In addition to numerous performance improvements, it will help users add personal Outlook.com, Hotmail, or Windows Live email accounts to the new Outlook for Windows.

“Now you can save time with the Quick Steps feature, which shows personalised triage actions that you can use repeatedly to keep your inbox clean and organised, and newsletters or important files in easy reach,” said Microsoft.

The users can adjust the width of columns in calendar and customise how much space to give each day.

Microsoft has also added a simplified Ribbon to improve the interface, alongside dynamic calendar column widths.

In the future, the users will be able to access multiple email inboxes and calendars (including both work and personal) in the same Outlook experience, just as they can today in Outlook mobile.

It will also have support for third-party email accounts in Outlook for Windows, including Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud and more.

