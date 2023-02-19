SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 widgets for Messenger, Spotify to Beta Channel Insiders

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has started to roll out support for new preview widgets for Facebook Messenger, Spotify, Phone Link, and Xbox (Game Pass) to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel.

To give them a try, one can go to the widgets collection in the Microsoft Store and update to the latest version of the apps. Then open the widgets board and navigate to the widgets picker by clicking the ‘+’ button at the top-right of the board to pin your widgets, according to Microsoft blogpost.

Moreover, the new Insiders preview build also includes details on how to create widgets for Windows 11.

Meanwhile, the tech giant is reportedly working on adding a new end task option to the Windows 11 taskbar, which will allow the ability to force close an app when users right-click on it in the taskbar.

According to Windows Latest, this new option has started appearing in the latest Windows 11 test builds.

Windows 11 currently allows users to kill any process using Task Manager, Command Prompt, PowerShell, and Settings as long as they can identify the name or Process Identifier (PID).

20230219-154602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LinkedIn lays off entire global events marketing team: Report

    Amazon asks employees to return to office three days a week

    Mobile users in US get spam texts from own numbers amid...

    Home appliances, one-off gains drive record Q1 profit for LG