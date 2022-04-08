SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft seizes domains of Russia-backed hacker group that targeted Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has blocked and seized web domains belonging to Russian military intelligence-sponsored hacker group called Strontium or APT28 that targeted Ukraine, including media outlets.

The tech giant obtained a court order that authorised it to take control of seven internet domains that Strontium was using to conduct these attacks.

“We have since re-directed these domains to a sinkhole controlled by Microsoft, enabling us to mitigate Strontium’s current use of these domains and enabling victim notifications,” said Tom Burt, Corporate Vice President, Customer Security and Trust at Microsoft.

The company recently observed attacks from Strontium targetting Ukrainian entities and were able to disrupt some of these attacks.

Strontium was targetting Ukrainian institutions including media organisations. It was also targeting government institutions and think tanks in the US and the European Union involved in foreign policy.

“We believe Strontium was attempting to establish long-term access to the systems of its targets, provide tactical support for the physical invasion and exfiltrate sensitive information. We have notified Ukraine’s government about the activity we detected and the action we’ve taken,” said Burt.

Started in 2016, this disruption is part of an ongoing long-term investment, to take legal and technical action to seize infrastructure being used by Strontium, according to Microsoft.

“Prior to this week, we had taken action through this process 15 times to seize control of more than 100 Strontium controlled domains,” Burt informed.

Microsoft has observed nearly all of Russia’s nation-state actors engaged in the ongoing full-scale offense against Ukraine’s government and critical infrastructure.

20220408-194201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Germany pulls plug on black hole telescope on Russian satellite

    Instagram testing 2 versions of chronological feed: Mosseri

    Policy support, ease of doing biz key for electronics sector: MAIT...

    Indian scientists develop touch-free touch screen that cuts virus spread