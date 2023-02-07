Microsoft has announced to hold a major news event on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, which is expected to focus primarily on its OpenAI partnership and ChatGPT for Bing Search.

This comes after Google announced its ChatGPT rival chatbot “Bard”.

According to The Verge, the event invite says that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will “share some progress on some exciting projects”.

Moreover, the invitation comes just days after Microsoft extended its OpenAI partnership in a $10 billion deal, making it the exclusive cloud partner for OpenAI.

The report further mentioned that Microsoft’s cloud services will power all OpenAI workloads across products, API services, and research.

Microsoft also intends to incorporate various OpenAI models into its own consumer and enterprise products. Aside from Bing, there have been rumours that OpenAI technology will be added to Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook, said the report.

The tech giant recently launched Microsoft Teams Premium with features powered by OpenAI.

Meanwhile, Google will host an event on February 8 in which it will share about its work in artificial intelligence (AI).

The company will share how it is “using the power of AI to reimagine how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need”, according to an invite sent to The Verge.

20230207-121004