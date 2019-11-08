Microsoft starts shipping HoloLens 2

San Francisco, Nov 8 (IANS) Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 augmented reality headset, which was introduced at Mobile World Congress back in February, is now available to purchase.

The HoloLens 2 is shipping in the US, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia and the United Kingdom.

The next-generation AR headset is built off a Qualcomm system-on-a-chip and is targeted at enterprise, not mainstream customers, CNET reported on Thursday.

As per the report, the headset offers a new time-of-flight depth sensor, combined with built-in artificial intelligence and semantic understanding to enable direct manipulation of holograms in a more realistic fashion.

Microsoft is offering three pricing options for HoloLens 2: A $3,500 HoloLens 2 developer edition (available with financing for $99 per user per month); a HoloLens 2 device-only SKU for $3,500; and a HoloLens 2 subscription version (with Dynamics 365 Remote Assist preloaded) starting at $125 per user per month.

Additionally, the tech giant is also working on a custom US military version of the HoloLens.

