Microsoft has started testing its game streaming service, xCloud, on the web via a browser for iOS, iPadOS and on PC.

The company has been unable to release its xCloud service on the App Store due to Apple’s restrictions which is why it announced that it will release the game streaming service via Safari on iOS.

According to The Verge, the web version of Microsoft xCloud will be similar to the Android version. It will have a simple launcher, game recommendations, and the ability to resume recently played titles.

Currently, the testing is being done on Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome browsers, both of which are based on the Chromium engine, which means that Game Pass Ultimate users will be able to not only stream to Windows 10 PCs based on the x86 and ARM64 architectures, but also to devices such as Chromebooks eventually.

It’s unclear what resolution players will be able to expect from the games, though 4K support is not currently available on xCloud, and isn’t expected until later this year.

Microsoft may have a public preview of xCloud web coming “in the spring”, which is between March and June. Though it will likely only be available in markets where the service is already available.

