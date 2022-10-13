INDIASCI-TECH

Microsoft Surface 9 Pro ditches 3.5mm headphone jack

Tech giant Microsoft has joined the growing list of companies to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack from its Surface Pro 9 laptop.

The Surface Pro 8 had the headphone jack but this time, the change has been confirmed on the tech specification page of the device, which does not list a headphone jack among the device connections, reports The Verge.

This appears to be the exact outcome of Microsoft housing the Surface Pro 9’s Intel and Arm versions in the same chassis.

Since the Surface Pro X never included a 3.5mm jack, the Intel hardware now follows that design philosophy, the company said.

Microsoft just launched the Surface Pro 9 which offers HD camera, Omnisonic speakers, directional microphones and custom G6 chip that takes inking to the next level with tactile signals.

“Combined with the new Ink Focus in Microsoft OneNote, or the new GoodNotes app coming in early 2023 to Windows 11, digital ink on the screen feels like writing with pen and paper,” said Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft.

The Surface Pro 9 with 13-inch PixelSense display offers a choice between processors –12th Gen Intel Core processor built on the Intel Evo platform with Thunderbolt 4, or Microsoft SQ3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G connectivity.

