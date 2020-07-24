Microsoft Surface Duo appears at US FCC ahead of release

San Francisco, July 24 (IANS) Microsoft in October last year showcased a foldable smartphone Surface Duo and now, a new report has claimed that the tech giant submitted the device to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), indicating work on the hardware has been finished.

According to a GizmoChina report, FCC tested both the screens of the device along with its hinge as well as the device’s network capability.

The foldable smartphone is at the end of its testing phase and could possibly become available in late August or early September.

Surface Duo is expected to come with mid-range specs, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM, and either 64GB or 256GB of storage.

The device will also feature a single 11MP camera sensor above the right display that will be used for both front and rear-facing photos and videos and will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM/64GB or 256GB storage options.

The smartphone houses two equal-sized 5.6-inch AMOLED displays. Each screen offers a 4:3 aspect ratio, 1800 x 1350 pixels resolution and 401ppi pixel density.

Surface Duo’s two displays are held together with a fully rotating hinge that can be adjusted to any angle. The device is loaded with Android 10 OS and is expected to come with apps from Microsoft.

Surface Duo will ship with a 3460mAh battery and feature USB-C fast charging.

The device will not support 5G, maxing out at 4G LTE speeds instead. It is also speculated that the device lacks support for wireless charging and NFC.

–IANS

wh/na