SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft Surface Duo may look similar to Samsung foldable

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Duo 3 may feature a similar design to Samsung’s foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 4.

According to GizmoChina, a patent has revealed the design of a new Surface product. This might be the Surface Duo 3, which interestingly enough, features a design reminiscent of a foldable Samsung foldable smartphone.

The tech giant might be planning on launching this new Surface Duo 3 model sometime next year, the report said.

As of right now, it is still unclear if the company is actually working on a Microsoft Surface branded phone, but previous rumours suggests that the new patent in question is the Surface Duo 3, it added.

The new patent application was spotted recently and the documentation showcasing the design of the new device.

As per the official description, the patent is for a ‘FOLDABLE DISPLAY DEVICE’. which is clearly depicted in the patent images.

The application was filed in 2021 and published earlier this year.

20220928-093605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China eyes space mission to Venus

    Irish regulator fines Instagram $402 mn over kids’ privacy violation

    WhatsApp may soon add camera shortcut for iPhone users

    Scientists decode mystery of brown dwarfs