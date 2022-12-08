BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft ‘Teams’ adds ‘Communities’ to compete Facebook groups

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has announced a new ‘Communities’ feature in its video conferencing software ‘Teams’ on Android and iOS to compete with Facebook groups.

‘Communities’ is a new experience that allows users to come together, connect, share and collaborate, the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

It allows users to easily post messages to everyone in the group, organise events and add them to the community calendar for everyone to see.

Users can share and store documents dedicated to group activity and can filter content to quickly access photos, videos, events and links.

To ensure that community members feel safe, community owners can manage settings, create community guidelines and monitor content by adding or removing participants and posts as necessary.

Communities in Teams also offer a new events experience for organising virtual, hybrid or in-person events.

For online events, users can easily add dial-in information and a link so that attendees can participate without any trouble.

Whereas, for the in-person events, users can enter a venue and provide participants with specific directions via a visual map.

Microsoft also announced that “in 2023, people can access SignUpGenius within Teams to recruit volunteers, coordinate events and manage a variety of sign ups.”

20221208-094804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cold chain logistics likely to grow at over 20% CAGR by...

    Shares of HDFC twins on a downtrend since announcement of merger

    Ajay Chhibber on ‘Making India a Prosperous and Happy Nation @100’...

    India jumps to 40th place in global innovation index