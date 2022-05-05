With the aim to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to adapt to a hybrid work culture, tech giant Microsoft is rolling out three new features on Teams.

The new features are ‘Schedule Meetings on Mobile,’ ‘Chat with Anyone’ and ‘Google Calendar Integration’.

“Most of us have adapted to hybrid work, and while it is here to stay, it comes with its challenges. Small businesses, especially, need tailored solutions to help them thrive in a dynamic work environment,” the company said in a statement.

“Productivity tools and features, specifically those aimed at collaboration and improved communication, make it easier for SMBs to work together. The ultimate collaboration tool – Microsoft Teams Essentials has introduced 3 new features to enable SMBs to achieve more,” it added.

With the latest update, Teams users can now schedule meetings on mobile from within the calendar or even the chat window. Also, now, by entering the full email address or phone number of the desired recipient and starting a 1:1 or group chat, users can communicate with those outside their organisation with no tenant switching needed.

“Not only can users collaborate faster, and strengthen relations with external partners, they can do so with multiple controls in a secure environment,” the company said.

A one-stop shop for managing your schedules and meetings, the Google calendar integration will replace the existing Teams calendar with Google Calendar, although users can switch back at any time.

