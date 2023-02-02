Tech giant Microsoft has introduced new features powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, to its Teams Premium, to make meeting artificial intelligence (AI)-powered.

The new features aim to make meetings more intelligent, personalised and protected – whether it’s one-on-one, large meetings, virtual appointments or webinars, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

“With a 252 per cent increase in weekly time spent in meetings in the first two years of the pandemic, we needed to find ways to work smarter, not harder.

With the ‘intelligent recap’ feature, users will get automatically generated meeting notes, recommended tasks and personalised highlights.

This will help users to save time spent reviewing meeting recordings, and this feature will be available in the second quarter of this year.

The ‘AI-generated chapters’ will divide the meeting into sections, making it easier to pick and choose the content most relevant to users. This is now available for “PowerPoint Live meeting recordings”.

“Intelligent recap will automatically generate meeting chapters based on the meeting transcript as well,” the company said.

Now, users can also access personalised timeline markers which will allow them to “call out when you joined or left a meeting in the meeting recording, so you can quickly click and listen in on what you missed.”

The timeline markers will also expand to include when the user’s name was mentioned and when a screen was shared.

“In the coming months, you’ll see key points and takeaways after the meeting, with AI-generated notes automatically created and powered by GPT-3.5,” the tech giant mentioned.

“AI is also here to help with some of the toughest collaboration challenges – working with people who natively speak different languages. Anyone can turn on live captions in Teams and see real-time captions in the spoken language,” it added.

Microsoft also introduced new features for brands, including ‘Branded meetings’, ‘organisation backgrounds’ and ‘organisation together mode scenes’, and much more.

Moreover, users can purchase Teams Premium for $7 till June 30, post which it will cost its usual price of $10.

