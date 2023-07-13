INDIA

Microsoft testing AI hub for Windows 11 app store

Tech giant Microsoft is rolling out the ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25905’ to the Insiders in the Canary Channel, which includes an AI Hub for the app store, and much more.

“Explore a new curated section in the Microsoft Store where we will promote the best AI experiences built by the developer community and Microsoft,” the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

According to the tech giant, AI Hub is a space where the company will educate customers on how to start and expand their AI journey, inspiring them to use AI in everyday ways to boost productivity, spark creativity and more.

“With the update of our colour font format to COLRv1, Windows is now able to display richer emoji with a 3D like appearance with support coming soon to some apps and browsers.”

Gradients are used in these emoji to provide the design style that users have been requesting.

Also, the company said that it has fixed an issue that was causing some challenges in getting the original Zune drivers to install in Windows 11 with this build in the Canary Channel.

So now it should be easier to use Zune on Windows 11.

“Over time, the fix will make its way through the Insider Channels and eventually to all Windows 11 customers,” it added.

2023071338337

