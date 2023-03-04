SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft testing new volume mixer for Windows 11

Tech giant Microsoft has announced it is testing an enhanced volume mixer in Quick Settings for Windows 11 which will allow users to quickly customise the audio.

This new feature is rolling out to the latest “Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25309 to the Dev Channel,” the tech giant said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“The updated audio quick settings experience brings a modern volume mixer that allows for quick customisation of audio on a per-app basis, with additional control to swap devices on the fly.”

In the latest preview build, the company has also added a new keyboard shortcut (WIN + CTRL + V) to bring users directly to the volume mixer for faster control.

With this change, users will be able to tailor their audio experience better with more control and fewer clicks.

“In addition, we’ve made it easier for users to enable their Windows Sonic experience with a quick access list of installed spatial sound technology,” the company said.

Also, Insiders in the Dev Channel will be able to turn on the Auto Colour Management (ACM) for their SDR displays and have all colours across all Windows applications.

The tech giant further mentioned that it has completely renovated the in-app command help page in voice access to make it simpler to use.

“The search bar allows users to quickly find commands and the different categories provide further guidance. Every command now has a description and examples of its variations, making it easier to understand and use,” it added.

