Microsoft announced that it is testing a new feature that will allow users to sign in to any website or application using passkeys on Windows 11.

Users will be able to “go to any app or website that supports passkeys to create and sign in using passkeys with the Windows Hello native experience”, the tech giant said in a Windows Insider blogpost.

Once a passkey is created, users can use Windows Hello — face, fingerprint or PIN — to sign in.

Also, users can use their phone to complete the application login process.

“We are giving users a fundamental control over how they can manage the passkeys saved to their Windows device. They can now view and delete passkeys saved for their favourite apps/websites from Windows settings,” the company said.

The tech giant also mentioned that the Unicode Emoji 15, which began rolling out with Build 23475, is now available to all Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the company was rolling out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23481 to the Dev Channel, which included modernised Window Ink.

With the updated tool, the company intends to let users use their pen and handwrite anywhere they can type on their Windows devices.

