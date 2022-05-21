Tech giant Microsoft has rolled out a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Release Preview channel, which brings a couple of new features that were previously in testing in the Developer and Beta channels.

According to Windows Central, the build in question is 22000.706, and features the new Windows Spotlight wallpaper switcher, and improvements to Family Safety integration.

Windows Spotlight is a feature that Microsoft has been working on that will automatically pull in a “wallpaper of the day” when you boot your PC every morning. Users can choose between several wallpapers that Microsoft provides on a daily basis, similar to the Bing daily image.

The improvements to Family Safety come in the form of a better verification experience for when a child account requests access to a restricted feature.

The build also includes a number of fixes and general improvements, the report mentioned.

The company said that Windows spotlight on the desktop brings the world to your desktop with new, daily background pictures.

With this feature, new pictures will automatically appear as your desktop background. This feature already exists for the lock screen. You can also find out more information about each background picture on the web.

20220521-122803