SCI-TECHWORLD

Microsoft to block 120 dangerous file extensions in OneNote

NewsWire
0
0

Microsoft has announced that it will harden the OneNote application against phishing attacks due to ongoing phishing campaigns.

The company will block 120 high-risk file extensions once the new OneNote security improvements roll out, reports BleepingComputer.

Microsoft said the update will be implemented in the Current Channel (Preview) of OneNote for Microsoft 365 on Windows devices between late April and late May 2023.

Moreover, it also mentioned that it will align the files considered dangerous and blocked in OneNote with those blocked by Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, according to the report.

Previously, OneNote cautioned users that opening attachments could harm their data but still allowed them to open embedded files labelled as dangerous.

However, once the security enhancement is implemented, users will no longer be able to open files with dangerous extensions, the report said.

Users will now be shown a warning dialogue when a file gets blocked: “Your administrator has blocked your ability to open this file type in OneNote”.

Since mid-December 2022, hackers have been spreading malware using OneNote attachments in phishing emails, infecting victims using remote access malware that can be used to install additional malware, steal passwords, or even cryptocurrency wallets.

For years, attackers have distributed malware in emails via malicious Word and Excel attachments that launch macros to download and install malware.

20230402-122203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How three young informants made tech giant Google cough up Rs...

    Motorola launches new phone with 6.55-inch display

    Global chip revenue reaches $602 bn last year: Report

    iQOO 9 series to come up with 50MP Samsung GN5 camera