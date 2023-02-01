Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it will bring a new look to its Teams Rooms on Windows consoles and front-of-room displays, by the end of this quarter.

“To make Teams Rooms even easier to use, we’re aligning key elements of the user interface across the Windows and Android ecosystems,” the tech giant has said in a blogpost.

With the upcoming update, users will first see the “vivid new ambient screens” and a re-designed calendar on consoles and front-of-room displays.

Moreover, users will get improved visual cues throughout the experience that will make it easier and more intuitive to interact with the console.

On the calendar, users will be able to scroll down to see the schedule for the entire day.

The update will also bring improved buttons on the console which will allow users to quickly access the most used features, including a button for ‘Meet’ to start a new meeting from the room, a button for ‘Call’ which will allow users to make a call to a phone number or add a person from the directory, and much more.

“For enhanced customisation, your organisation will have a wider range of ambient screens to choose from than before, with five exciting new themes added to the eight themes currently available,” the company said.

“Users will be able to customise the Front Row view, including visibility of the meeting chat, and choose which meeting component is displayed on the left and right panel,” it added.

20230201-160805