Microsoft to bring toggle for profanity filtering in Teams

Microsoft Teams, which allow users to view Live Captions within meetings, will soon support switching a profanity filter on or off with a toggle.

According to Windows Central, the feature is on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap and could be available as early as May 2023, though this is subject to change.

“With the newly introduced toggle for turn on/off profanity filtering, users will now be able to control whether they want to continue to leverage the profanity filtering capability provided out of box, or, if they want to see every word as-is,” according to the company.

Moreover, the report said that when the toggle for filtering Live Captions becomes available, it will be an option on Microsoft Teams for Windows and Mac.

It should also be accessible to a wide range of clients, including government tenants, the report added.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has introduced new “set delivery” options in Teams, with which users can now mark their messages as important or urgent.

With the options, users can make sure that their messages are “noticed and given the attention they deserve”, the company said in a statement.

Navigate to the “Mark as important” button which is present beneath the compose box and select either the “Important” or “Urgent” option depending on the level of attention the message requires.

